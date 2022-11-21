Not Available

Cowboy Junkies - The Trinity Sessions

    The music was recorded at Toronto, Ontario's Church of the Holy Trinity on 27 November 1987, with the band circled around a single microphone. The album includes a mixture of original material by the band and covers of classic folk, rock and country songs, including the band's most famous single, a cover of The Velvet Underground's "Sweet Jane", based on the version found on 1969: The Velvet Underground Live, rather than the later studio version from Loaded.[4] Also included is "Blue Moon Revisited (Song for Elvis)", which is both a cover and an original, combining a new song by the band with the pop standard "Blue Moon".

