Cowboys in Paradise

After meeting a 12-year-old Indonesian boy who announced "When I grow up, I want to sex-service Japanese girls," filmmaker Amit Virmani saw the makings of a greater story. In this entertaining documentary he uncovers the phenomenon of Bali's 'Kuta Cowboys' - the bronzed beach ambassadors who've made Bali one of the world's leading destinations for holiday romance. Interviewing the Cowboys and the visiting women taking part in these fleeting dalliances, Virmani presents a myth-shattering perspective on a tropical utopia, showing that paradise always exists elsewhere.