CowJews & Indians

In TJFF’s 21 years, we’ve rarely seen a film quite like this one. Filmmaker Marc Halberstadt is trying to get back the property that his parents lost to the Nazis and collect 65 years of back rent. But he realizes that the land his family fled to and settled on in America had been seized from Native Americans, to whom, in fairness, he now owes 65 years of back rent. Then it hits him—why not let the Native Americans collect directly from the Germans? Cut out the middleman! He is joined by four Native Americans and travels to Germany to see if anyone will agree with this novel idea.