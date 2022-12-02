Cowok Bikin Pusing

Not Available

Cecile (Julie Estelle) must face the fact that her fiance, Marco (Marcell Chandrawinata) cheats on her. Oka (Nino Fernandez) has a similar affair. Her girlfriend cheats on him. Their similarity makes Cecile and Oka closer. Cecile’s friends, Trish (Cynthia Laudya Bella) and Justin (Aming), worry that Cecile is too quick to fall in love again. Cecile and Oka have to pass a million silly problems that test their relationship, including the disruption of a former lover. A story about love that can become so complicated.