Coyote County Loser

In the lonely American Southwest, life is slow for the desert inhabitants of Coyote County. Although it reflects the diversity and pride of the Coyote County residents, local talk radio station K-RAP struggles financially, withering like a tumbleweed on its way to oblivion. Meanwhile, a rising radio personality from Los Angeles reluctantly drives through the hot desert toward Coyote County. His name is Jack Proctor. Upon visiting K-RAP, Jack meets the motley crew that works to keep the place running. These odd but charming individuals are a snapshot representation of the population living in this desert region. Jack meets Mr. Sanchez, the "maintenance engineer" and host of a "fix it" show; Raymond, the former-military accountant and host of an alien and paranormal phenomena talk show; Doyle, the sound engineer and host of a technology "geek" show; Mrs. Hopps...