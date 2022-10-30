Not Available

Yengeç Oyunu (Crab Play) tells the story of women from a small city, trying to survive. Asya (Ayça İnci) who is a History assistant professor at Istanbul University moves to a town taking her 5-year old daughter İpek, hoping to build a new life. in a little while Asya finds a job at the University and finds herself in an unusual project along her students. A project that will change their life. While investigating old Ottoman documents, they discover a murder case which grabs their attention. At the time seen as an honor killing the suspect has been acquitted. While Asya and her students investigate and find various aspects of this murder, they fight with their own demons as well as those of Turkish society.