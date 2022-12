Not Available

CRABWALK follows the suburban misadventures of Gordon Mooner, a mischievous, twenty-six year old, college educated deadbeat. Tired of his freeloading, Gordon's parents present him with one last twenty dollar bill, forcing him from his basement refuge to spend the day in search of gainful employment. After stealing a moped, losing his undershorts and getting trounced in a fistfight, he finds much more.