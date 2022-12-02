Crack Me Up

Not Available

The film weaves the tale of Louie B., a hapless cowboy who thinks the world would be a better place if strangers would kiss each other more often. After a run-in with a band of crooks headed by Stacey, Louie goes blind. He is taken in by Billie Jean - a tough-love prostitute, and her colleagues - who are as gay as they are straight. What follows is a fabulously eclectic look into the life of an East Hollywood, Heydy Fleiss-style bordello for the working man, whose goal it is to liberate heterosexual social mores.