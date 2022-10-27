1984

Crackers

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 16th, 1984

Studio

Universal Pictures

Garvey is a San Francisco pawnshop operator. His unemployed and criminal friends Dillard, Turtle, and Weslake, team up with Boardwalk, a local pimp, to burgle Garvey's shop while the owner is out of town. During the elaborate planning process, Dillard falls for a Hispanic woman, the sister of a friend. Also, Boardwalk is assigned to case a local apartment, where he meets and falls for the maid. Amidst all these romantic hijinks, Weslake puts together a burglary plan, which is executed by the makeshift gang.

Cast

Jack WardenGarvey
Sean PennDillard
Wallace ShawnTurtle
Larry RileyBoardwalk
Trinidad SilvaRamon
Christine BaranskiMaxine

