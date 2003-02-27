Cradle 2 the Grave

Gang leader Tony pulls off a major diamond heist with his crew, but cop-turned-criminal Ling knows who has the loot and responds by kidnapping Tony's daughter and holding her for ransom. Unfortunately, Tony's lost the diamonds as well. As he frantically searches for his daughter and the jewels, Tony pairs with a high-kicking government agent who once worked with Ling and seeks revenge on him.
|Jet Li
|Su
|DMX
|Anthony Fait
|Kelly Hu
|Sona
|Anthony Anderson
|Tommy
|Tom Arnold
|Archie
|Mark Dacascos
|Yao Ling
