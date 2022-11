Not Available

Undisputed masters of black metal Cradle of Filth bring their extreme vision to the screen on this home-video release. Cradle of Filth: PanDaemonAeon features the group's first music video, for the song "From the Cradle to Enslave" presented in its original uncut version as well as a documentary on the making of the clip and the chaos that is Cradle of Filth's existence.