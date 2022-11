Not Available

Peace Through Superior Firepower is the name of Cradle of Filth's 2005 music DVD released through Roadrunner Records. The title references the popular T-shirt slogan featured in the 1986 film Aliens. The DVD contains a full concert filmed on 2 April 2005 at Elysée Montmartre, Paris. It also contains six music videos and extra features including footage of a signing session and a "Shockumentary".