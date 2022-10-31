Not Available

What's the importance of luck in life? How much effort and talent is enough to guarantee a solid carrier? Is luck part of the craft? Bianca is an excellent actor but theater doesn't pay the bills yet. In order to make a living, she impersonates movie divas and promotes events. Bianca auditions for a big international production and gets the part. The director of the film, inspired by her work, changes the character he wrote into a version of Bianca. Is this the chance of a lifetime?