CRAIG is a lonely, somewhat awkward, young man trying to recover from losing his parents in a big fire. Besides a friend from childhood, in one go he looses everyone he cares about. The friend, Cliff, isn't of much use either. He has his own problems to deal with, he's not a bad guy, he's just in over his head as it is with his own problems. Craig has suffered some severe trauma and takes Lithium on a daily basis, but when he loses his pills, things slowly, but safely, starts taking a turn for the worse and the voices inside his head is getting louder and louder.