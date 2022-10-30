Craig Campbell: Death of a Badger

Not Available

We are delighted to present another DVD debut this time for the remarkable comedian and all round splendid chap Craig Campbell. If you know your comedy , then you will love this. And let's face it you are pondering the purchase of a Go Faster Stripe DVD, so you do know your comedy. We have caught him in action in his favourite room in London - Up The Creek. Watch him explain the best course of action when being rescued by a helicopter staffed by a hostile Frenchman, or how occasionally you are left with no other option than to kick a badger to death.