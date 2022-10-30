Craig Ferguson: Does This Need to Be Said?

Not Available

If you only know Craig Ferguson as host of The Late Late Show or as Drew Carey's sitcom boss, you're missing out. The gloriously ribald Scot takes to the stage in this all-new comedy special for a night of jokes and storytelling peppered with the kinds of words he's not allowed to say on network TV. Before a hootin' and hollerin' Nashville audience, Ferguson tackles every topic from celebrity sex scandals to booze to his own hilarious heavy metal past - all in an accent that makes him sound downright refined.