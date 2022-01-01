Craig Shoemaker: The Lovemaster... Unzipped

Not Available

Recorded Live at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, CA May 19, 2007 If you have not experienced Craig Shoemaker before, you are in for one hilarious time. He’s one of the best comedians out there and is guaranteed to make you laugh until you cry. His skills as funny man, storyteller, wit, facial contortionist, and celebrity impersonator are second to none. Just wait until you meet The Lovemaster, his alter ego that is the embodiment of what every man wants to be and what every woman wants to have. Yeah, baby, you know you’ll want to see The Lovemaster in action.