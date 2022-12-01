Craigslist Allstars

Not Available

Through Craigslist, an internationally active internet network, performance artist Samira Elagoz arranges one-on-one meetings in three cities with a wide variety of men, and explores how the camera influences intimacy between two strangers: the documentarian and the subject. The set up is simple: she brings a camera and films how they get to know each other. Every encounter is real and unscripted. Weaving her own presence in and out of the various scenes, she becomes part of the narrative.