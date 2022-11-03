Crank Made In America

Not Available

The number one drug problem in rural America, methamphetamine, or “crank,” is cheap, easy to make, and has the lowest recovery rate for addicts. By looking at a number of people in Iowa—even whole families—who are struggling with methamphetamine, this program lays bare the drug’s tragic effects. Chilling computer graphics illustrate how the drug works on the brain. Dr. David Musto of Yale University discusses the history of “crank,” and Asa Hutchinson, director of the Drug Enforcement Agency, explains its wildfire spread in rural areas.