1997

Crash Dive

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 27th, 1997

Studio

Royal Oaks Entertainment Inc.

The crew of the nuclear submarine USS Ulysses rescues supposed victims of a boat disaster, but the victims turn out to be terrorists intent on capturing nuclear weapons aboard the sub. Only a former SEAL, now a submarine consultant, can save the crew by sliding aboard while the sub is underwater. The term "crash dive" refers to the sudden dropping of a sub to escape detection, an act that a nuclear sub is never supposed to make. Of course, it comes into play in this film.

Cast

Frederic ForrestAdmiral Pendleton
Reiner SchöneRichter
Jay AcovoneMurphy
Clay GreenbushMacDonald
Catherine BellLt. Cmdr. Lisa Stark
Michael CavanaughCaptain Lange

View Full Cast >

Images