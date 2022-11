Not Available

Its suspected that a society matron, Mrs. Van Bustle, will marry the exotic Prince Shaam. To get the story, reporters Curly, Larry and Moe take jobs in her mansion as a cook and two butlers. The parrot climbing into the turkey scene is a Stooge classic. This was the last of many Stooge appearances by supporting actor Bud Jamison, who passed away in September, 1944, at the age of 50. First appearance by Stooge supporting actress Judy Malcom.