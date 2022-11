Not Available

An intoxicated monk (Yen Shi Kuan) must find "The Cherry Boy" (Simon Yuen Jr.), a child destined to perform the Dragon Festival in this surreal, action-packed kung fu flick. To complicate matters, the spirit of another monk (Yuen Shun-Yi) seeks to gain control of a secret document. Story lines merge when it's revealed that Cherry Boy's grandma keeps the document, and the drunken monk joins forces with Cherry Boy to battle the vengeful spirit.