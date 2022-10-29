Crash The Coast

Not Available

A crew of young, amateur surfers put their lives on hold to surf at all 14 coastal counties in California, in only 14 days. On a shoestring budget, they bought an RV on the Internet for only $1,000 and planned the trip of a lifetime. They are starting their journey at the Oregon border and working their way down the coast to the Mexican border. Besides surfing an array of California beaches, they will also be trying new and exciting activities they discover along the way. This surf trip highlights the positive powers that surfing offers and shows how much fun surfing is at any skill level.