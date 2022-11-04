Not Available

Crashing Hollywood

  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Two gangsters provide details of an actual bank robbery when helping a neophite screenwriter create a hit Hollywood film. Director Lew Landers' 1938 comedy stars Lee Tracy, Bradley Page, Paul Guilfoyle, Lee Patrick, Joan Woodbury, Jack Carson, Richard Lane, Willie Best, Edythe Elliott, George Irving, Tom Kennedy and Jimmy Conlin.

Cast

Joan WoodburyBarbara Lang
Paul GuilfoyleHerman Tibbets
Lee PatrickGoldie Tibbets
Richard LaneHugo Wells
Bradley PageThomas 'Tom' Darcy / 'The Hawk'
Tom KennedyAl

