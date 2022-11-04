Crashing Hollywood

Two gangsters provide details of an actual bank robbery when helping a neophite screenwriter create a hit Hollywood film. Director Lew Landers' 1938 comedy stars Lee Tracy, Bradley Page, Paul Guilfoyle, Lee Patrick, Joan Woodbury, Jack Carson, Richard Lane, Willie Best, Edythe Elliott, George Irving, Tom Kennedy and Jimmy Conlin.
|Joan Woodbury
|Barbara Lang
|Paul Guilfoyle
|Herman Tibbets
|Lee Patrick
|Goldie Tibbets
|Richard Lane
|Hugo Wells
|Bradley Page
|Thomas 'Tom' Darcy / 'The Hawk'
|Tom Kennedy
|Al
