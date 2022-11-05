1938

Crashing Through Danger

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 13th, 1938

Studio

Not Available

Three electrical linemen work through the hazardous conditions of the Depression Era. Sparks fly, and things become truly dangerous, when Ann (Sally Blane) comes between this band of brothers. Things get worse, after they move in together, following the death of her father, their supervisor, "Pop" Foster (Robert Homans), from an industrial accident.

Cast

Ray WalkerTorchy
Sally BlaneAnn Foster
Guinn WilliamsSlim
James BushEddie
Guy UsherSuperintendent Carter
Robert HomansPop Foster

Images