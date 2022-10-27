Not Available

Aiden (Josh Lawson) craves a better life. A life away from his gruesome job as a crime scene photographer, working alongside his detective friend Pete (Ron Perlman). A meaningful life where he can escape the hard streets of Detroit, fall in love with the perfect woman and save the world from evil. As Aiden's dark imagination starts to leak into reality, he meets Virginia (Emma Lung), a younger woman with her own dilemmas and desires. Estranged from her boyfriend Ravi (Edward Furlong,) Virginia explores an uncertain relationship with Aiden, who becomes increasingly emboldened to live out his vigilante fantasies. But as Virginia is faced with the disturbing truth of Aiden's inner life, Aiden learns that he will pay a terrible price for his twisted imagination.