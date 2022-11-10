Craving Desire

Not Available

In this erotic thriller (Vittoria Bellevedere) is cast as the stereotypical evil woman who charms innocent men with her physical attractions and then destroys them like a praying mantis munching on her unfortunate mate, head first, just after their sexual union. Unlike the female mantis, this woman slowly ruins the life of the man she has seduced instead of finishing him off immediately - providing fodder for the film, and scenes reminiscent of Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct.