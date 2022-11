Not Available

Nina (Jaime Winstone), a troubled teen, is fixed on an uninterrupted feast of destruction when she’s forced to confront her immortality and twisted blood lust. Trapped between light and dark, psychosis and reality, the living and the dead, she’ll stop at nothing to satiate her CRAVINGS. Every addiction has a price, and usually it’s the cost of a life. Her price will be life too…but never her own.