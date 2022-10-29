Not Available

Crayon Shin-chan: Arashi o Yobu! Ora to Uchu no Princess

  • Comedy
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shin-Ei Animation

Shinnosuke and his sister Himawari had a fight by means of the pudding. Suddenly, a mysterious man comes and says "I do not need something sister" Shinnosuke came to head. They keep talking with my sister, pass the paper to Shinnosuke, and to sign it, Nohara family would have been taken away to the UFO was in the sky. Shinnosuke we are informed to arrive at the "Himawari star" star brother of the earth, for the peace of the universe, and must not be the princess of this planet ... there is a Himawari.

Cast

Keiji FujiwaraHiroshi Nohara (voice)
Miki NarahashiMisae Nohara (voice)
Satomi KōrogiHimawari Nohara (voice)
Mari MashibaToru Kazama (voice)
Tamao HayashiNene Sakurada (voice)
Teiyū IchiryūsaiMasao Sato (voice)

