This is the first time in the Crayon Shin-Chan movie series that Shinnosuke's father is the main character. In this movie, Shinnosuke's father Hiroshi gets converted into a robot. When his father goes for a massage to fix his sprained back, he returns home as a robot, "with a snort more powerful than an electric fan!" In the year 2014, the "father revolution" breaks out throughout the land. In these troubled times, Robot dad along with Shinnosuke have to protect their family.