Crayon Shin-chan: The Secret Treasure of Buri Buri Kingdom

  • Comedy
  • Animation
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Futabasha

In his movie debut, Shinchan (Shinnosuke) wins in a lottery where he gets a chance to visit the Buri Buri Kingdom, in the Buriburi Island, which was in the Indian Peninsula (However please make a note that this island is not there and it is only a fake one) below Sri Lanka. But the real motive was to get the Power from the buri buri Kingdom. In their religion, it is said that when there are two people who are like twins, they can get the wealth which is hidden in the Buri Buri Kingdom.The movie starts when one boy named Sunchan (Sunnokeshi) gets kidnapped by some Buri Buri men. This was in a Kingdom in the Middle East.

Cast

Miki NarahashiMisae Nohara
Keiji FujiwaraHiroshi Nohara
Kousei TomitaAnaconda
Kôji NakataMr. Habu
Seizō KatōBuriBuri Majin
Rokuro NayaKuro Majin

