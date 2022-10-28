Crayon Shin-chan: Very Tasty! B-class Gourmet Survival!!

Not Available

Shin-chan and the Kasukabe defence group members were supposed to go to the B-class Gourmet Carnival. But, just then, a mysterious person asked Shin-chan to deliver a sauce to the carnival. But, that sauce was the only legendary sauce which could save B-class gourmet, which would otherwise get eradicated if fallen into the evil hands, and only A-class gourmet would remain. Will the mischievous kindergartener Shin-chan and his friends really be able to deliver the sauce safely to the carnival and save the world's B-grade cuisine