"Crayona" is a dedication to the wonderful immigrants who have found their happy kingdom - America. A land of opportunities many might say, is home too many diverse group of crowds. This country is a land of immigrants that embraces individuality and uniqueness of a person, that nobody dares to question. Sadly, due to some small minded people; ignorant thoughts are being spread across regarding the immigrants. Being better than others is not what this country is about but it is about equality. The animation shows people the beauty of accepting change and embracing diversity. Instead of being swept by small mindset regarding who belongs in this country, they should spread the message of collective unity and looking beyond one's skin color. Like a box of crayons, America is a box of racially diverse people. “Diversity is beautiful”