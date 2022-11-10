Not Available

Crazy Acrobat is a Taiwan remake of Back Alley Princes, but with Chia Ling (Judy Lee) and Barry Chan in the lead roles and with much more action and slapstick than Back Alley Princes had. Just as BAP was a superb vehicle for Polly Kuan, so this film gives Chia Ling one of her best roles. However, when Polly was sold to the brothel in BAP, she acted shy and innocent; but when Chia Ling is sold to the brothel here, she behaves like a sexy saucy tease, who is going to have a wonderful time. All her excellent fight scenes are similar to her fights in Female Chivalry: playful and fun-loving, even when outnumbered. If you like Chia Ling, you'll definitely want to see this film.