Crazy Arts

Chinese Painter Fang Henshui's artpiece Heaven Bali was sold for 10 billion RMB in audition. The old painter comes back to China from Indonesia and hides himself in ShuangQuan Town. Fang Hengshui's student Rome, Pretending to be a cultural industry investor, saying he wish to change the country with art. Actually, he is trying to get Fang Henshui's original manuscript and authorization to sell the painting. The distrust of Mr. Shui and the villagers hinders Rome's plan, until Rome's daughter's appearance. Under the influence of this town and the old painter, they start to get to know each other. Her long-parted daughter gradually helps Rome to win back his teacher's trust. As the plan gets closer to success, the already-changed-by-daughter Rome struggles. At this time, the debtee Wu Fugui has come to town, the plan to change country with art gets more and more crazy...