Su Can, Principal Graduate in Martial Arts, accidentally loses his memory in the fight against the opium seller, the Tianmen Sect, and becomes a homeless beggar called SuQiEr. Jinzhi and her daughter Guo take him in. Because the prepared opium paste is found, Guo is captured by the Tianmen Sect. To rescue Guo, the girl taking care of him, SuQiEr ruins the Tianmen Sect's conspiracy, and eliminates the Tianmen Sect with the government.