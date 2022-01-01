Not Available

I’m not entirely sure what this one’s about, folks, but that hasn’t stopped me from watching the embedded trailer a couple of times tonight. It’s a little jarring and a touch annoying, but that, I think, is what makes this film so alluring. Although a proper synopsis detailing a few plot points would be nice to have, all you really need to know about the flick resides in its title. There is, in fact, a dinner party taking place, and crazy things are happening at a mad rapid pace. Beyond that, your guess is as good as mine. But don’t waste your time over-thinking it. Director Shang Jing’s “Crazy Dinner Party”, which stars Fan Wei, Huang Bo, Monica Mok, Liu Hua, and Liang Guanhua, opens in China on January 23rd, 2012. When will the rest of us get to partake in said festivity? That remains to be seen