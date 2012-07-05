Zack (Haas) is a young, divorced father who starts to develop romantic feelings towards his friend Rebecca (Zima), whom he refers to as "Crazy Eyes". He spends a lot of time at a bar run by his best friend Dan Drake (Busey) and hanging out with Autumn (Raymonde). As he pursues a sexual relationship with Rebecca, Zack grows increasingly aware of the importance of his son's role in his life amidst the failing health of his own father.
|Madeline Zima
|Rebecca
|Jake Busey
|Dan Drake
|Tania Raymonde
|Autumn
|Ray Wise
|Zach's Father
|Valerie Mahaffey
|Zach's Mother
|Ned Bellamy
|Bob
