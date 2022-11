Not Available

The movie "Crazy Family Show" tells the story of a young girl Jiang Meidou who drove a car to accompany Jiang Meidou to Beijing to participate in the competition after learning that she was a finalist in the "Youth China" final. A series of thrilling and ridiculous things happened along the way. Various encounters brought the family's heart closer. This is not only a journey to accompany children to realize their dreams, but also their own spiritual journey. ...