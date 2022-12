Not Available

Follow Shakira as she bends all the rules ... except one very important one ... and that's to stuff any and every hole she wants in hot flat-out sex for pleasure's sake. Shakira's always at the ready to play. You better watch out when you see sexy shemale Shakira Maya coming around because she's always ready to fuck! But if you love her as much as we do, you can't resist watching an entire DVD featuring Shakira Maya in every scene.