Kattila Gopalan (Dileep) is a notorious name in a little village named Oonjaalaadi. Though nobody has seen Gopalan, people hold him in dread as he is a thief who always manages to steal whatever he wants, without ever getting caught or even being seen by anyone. His identity remains a mystery. Then one day Harishchandran (Harisree Asokan), a carpenter happens to see Gopalan for the first time. Gopalan is thus forced to flee the little village and seeks refuge in the city.