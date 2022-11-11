Crazy Love

Not Available

Zhen was a rich twenty-year-old who is very much pampered. However, her unruly character urged her to run wild. She was given the opportunity when her parents sent her to England to study English during her summer vacation. She wanted to have her own holiday and so she gave the air-ticket to her best friend. Thinking she could spend her time with her boyfriend, she went to his house in Lantau Island. But to her astonishment, she discovered her boyfriend sleeping with another girl. She went into a rage and left the island, determined to indulge in her own pleasure.