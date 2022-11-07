Crazy Moon

1987

1987 Canadian film starring the then relatively unknown Kiefer Sutherland as Brooks, an eccentric rich kid, with a fondness for big band music, bow ties and taking strange photographs who one day whilst stealing a mannequin from a clothes store, meets Anne, a free-spirited, young deaf girl who works in the shop. It's a meeting that will transform his life. As their friendship blossoms he starts to learn sign-language and she helps him to conquer his fear of water but with a bullying brother, insensitive overbearing father and his father's peculiar new girlfriend alll pressurising him to be 'normal' will Brooks be able to break free from their boundaries and his own fears and limitations to find the meaning of true and selfless love.