A homeless man (Kevin Kenny) begins a killing spree on the streets of New York City. Completely deranged and barely aware of his own identity, he makes little attempt at concealing his actions. But in a city with 50,000 homeless citizens, our killer finds himself effortlessly camouflaged. Steel yourself for a non-stop onslaught of violence and disgusting imagery. Blending horror, drama, and dark comedy, Crazy Murder is a disaster film at its core - featuring a tornado of death, a tsunami of blood, and a volcano of faeces.