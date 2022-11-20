Not Available

Crazy Musashi marks the latest pairing between Tak Sakaguchi and Yuji Shimomura, and producer Ota Takayuki who now (re-)launches the project via his newly established WiiBER production banner, thanks in large part to the aid of up to 1000 crowdfunding donors last year. Sakaguchi leads the project, billed as a 77-minute single-take actioner, which sought its long-endured development through a series of changing hands and the actor’s own career troubles with management. (filmcombatsyndicate.com)