A mockumentary about the perils of child stardom, Crazy Richard has as its hapless subject Richard Veed (Richard Viede), a former child actor attempting to make a comeback after nearly dropping dead of a drug overdose at the age of 13. Now playing a gay teen in the late-night TV offering "I Can't Even Think Straight," Richard is hell-bent on regaining his former luster, and, as such, allows filmmaker Katrina Mathers to record his every move on film. From his trailer tantrums to naked cavorting on the beach, there is nothing Richard will not allow on film, resulting in footage more satisfyingly awful than a typical episode of E! True Hollywood Story.