Crazy Safari

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Golden Harvest Productions

Two guys, one of them a magician, are transporting an ancient chinese vampire who can only be controlled by a series of yellow tapes, and is the ancestor of the other guy. On the way, while flying over Africa, their plane stalls. And of all places, where do they land? That's right, in the village of the tribe of "The Gods Must Be Crazy".

Cast

Lam Ching-YingTaoist priest
Chan San-HiuTaoist priest assistant
Peter Chan LungVampire
Stephen Chow(Narrator)
Ng Man-Tat(Narrator)
Peter PauMr Szeto

