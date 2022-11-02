Crazy Shaolin Disciples

Not Available

Following a raid led by a deadly Manchu enforcer (Lo Lieh), rebels Hong Si Kuan (Lo Meng), Fong Sai Yuk (Wong Yu) and Hu Huei Chian (Chin Siu Ho) seek refuge at the Shaolin Temple. However, the strict rules of the temple don’t suit rascals Fong and Hu, and their mischievous antics lead to scuffles with the young monk Wu Qing (Gordon Liu Chia Hui). Things get worse when Fong frees a mad monk (Chun Wong) from his hidden cell, and Hui falls for a pretty local lass. Meanwhile, the fierce Manchu rebel-hunter is still lurking nearby, determined to find his prey whatever the cost!