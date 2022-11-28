Crazy Wedding

Not Available

Vasyl Seredyuk - head of the local Museum - having sent his daughter Katya to a french university, never expected the outcome: a month ago she informed him that she is getting married to a French heart surgeon François. Since then Vasyl’s proud statement spread throughout the whole region: “The Seredyuks have made their European choice!". How huge was his surprise when he saw that the cherished European future son-in-law is a Frenchman of African origin. Organizing a wedding so that it never happens seems like a brilliant idea. But when true love stands in the way, the success of such plan is not a given.