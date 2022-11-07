Crazy Wisdom Saves the World Again

Not Available

Friends! Earthlings! Humans! Who are we, why are we here, and how did we get into the mess we’re in? Is there any hope for us and our species? In this unique comic monologue, Wes Nisker explores the foolish human condition and the joys and sorrows of living in the modern age. He reveals the secrets of the Big Bang and anti-matter, explores the issues of war, species extinction and global warming, and exposes the true heart of the New Age spiritual movement. Mr. Nisker places today’s headlines in the context of biological evolution and all of human history, and thereby offers us the relief and laughter that only vast perspectives can bring. This is comedy for the rest of us.